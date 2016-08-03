UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Aug 3 First Solar Inc posted a 86 percent drop in quarterly profit due to a restructuring charge of $86 million, primarily related to the decision to end production of the TetraSun crystalline silicon product.
The company's net income fell to $13.41 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $93.89 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue rose 4.3 percent to $934.4 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
TUNIS, May 20 Tunisian protesters on Saturday shut down an oil pumping station in southern Tatatouine province that feeds a coastal shipping terminal as part of their protests to demand jobs, local state radio and two witnesses said.