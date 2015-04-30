ANALYSIS-Oil rout driven by China, inventories and funds
NEW YORK, May 5 The plunge in crude oil markets this week to a six-month low was likely driven by worries about Chinese economic growth, persistently high inventories and fund positioning.
April 30 U.S. solar panel maker First Solar Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it sold fewer power plants.
The company posted a net loss of $62.3 million, or 62 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $112 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 50.6 percent to $469.2 million.
First Solar sold fewer power plants in the quarter as part of plans to spin off some of its power plant assets into a separate company, which it will co-own with rival SunPower Corp . (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK, May 5 The plunge in crude oil markets this week to a six-month low was likely driven by worries about Chinese economic growth, persistently high inventories and fund positioning.
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, May 5 The U.S. International Trade Commission voted on Friday to continue a U.S. Commerce Department investigation into alleged dumping and unfair subsidies of biodiesel fuels from Argentina and Indonesia, moving a step closer to punitive U.S. duties.