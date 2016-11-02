(Adds details, executive comments from conference call with
Nov 2 First Solar Inc on Wednesday said
a 30 percent slide in panel prices has forced it to walk away
from some money-losing supply contracts and it is working to
accelerate the introduction of a cheaper, more competitive
module.
The largest U.S. solar equipment maker said the price slide,
driven by a fall-off in demand in China and resulting global
oversupply of panels, presents significant challenges to the
upcoming year. The company said there were signs that prices had
stabilized this quarter.
Despite the difficult market conditions, First Solar beat
analysts' profit expectations for the sixth straight quarter and
raised its full-year gross margin forecast for the fourth time.
The company's shares initially rose 5 percent in after-hours
trade following the report, but later were little changed from
their market close of $40.58 after executives discussed the
challenging market in a conference call.
The company reported year-to-date bookings of 1.6 gigawatts,
up 14 percent from 1.4 GW three months earlier. Customers have
delayed signing contracts in hope of further price declines and
the company has also passed on some deals because they did not
make economic sense, First Solar said.
"We won't chase pricing to the bottom," Chief Financial
Officer Alex Bradley said on the conference call.
The company cut its net sales forecast to $2.8 billion-$2.9
billion from $3.8 billion-$4 billion, because it revised the
sale timing for its California Flats and Moapa projects to next
year. The delay also helped increase gross margins.
First Solar declined to give an outlook for 2017, saying it
would provide more detail on Nov. 16. At that time, Chief
Executive Mark Widmar said the company will disclose its plans
for its new Series 5 and Series 6 modules.
If the company cannot reduce the cost of the Series 5, a
module unveiled just months ago, it will speed up the
introduction of the next-generation Series 6, Chief Executive
Mark Widmar said. Originally, the company had expected the two
products to be on the market at the same time.
"But given the current market environment we're reevaluating
that," Widmar said.
First Solar's net income fell to $154.1 million, or $1.49
per share, in the quarter, from $349.3 million, or $3.41 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share, well
above the average analyst of 74 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
