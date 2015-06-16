BANGKOK, June 16 Thailand's property developer
Sena Development PCL signed a partnership deal with
U.S.-based First Solar and private equity firm
Confidence Capital to develop a solar rooftop business in
Thailand, it said on Tuesday.
Sena is one of several Thai companies diversifying into
solar and renewable energy in Thailand to boost revenue growth.
"The outlook for the solar rooftop business is promising and
can complement the company's core property business. This
expansion will provide a chance for the company to grow
revenue," Sena's executive director Kessara Tanyalakpark told
reporters.
First Solar will be the exclusive module supplier to Sena
for one year and the Thai company aims to increase capacity of
solar rooftops to 5 magawatts within 12 months, Kessara said
Sena planned to sell 150 units of new solar
rooftop-installed houses in four projects in the third quarter
of this year, she said, adding its home buyers and existing
customers were initial targets for the rooftop project.
Sena also joined with power producer B.Grimm Power Ltd to
invest in solar farm projects with capacity of 30-60 MW with an
estimated cost of between 2.1-4.2 billion baht ($62-125
million, Kessara said.
($1 = 33.6800 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn,
editing by David Evans)