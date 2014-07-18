BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
July 18 First Tractor
* Says sets up JV in China with Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen with registered capital at 283 million yuan ($45.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lbqgQ3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
