* Q2 EPS $0.68 vs $0.30 last year

* Q2 title insurance rev up 18 percent at $1.10 bln

* Pre-tax title margin 11.7 pct vs 7.1 pct last year

July 26 First American Financial Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled as the company gained from strong revenue growth at its core title insurance business helped by refinancing and increased resale and commercial activity.

The company, one of the largest U.S. title insurers by revenue, reported net income for the quarter of $73 million, or 68 cents per share, up from the $32.3 million, or 30 cents per share, it reported a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the Santa Ana, California-based company to earn 44 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue at the company's core title insurance segment rose 18 percent to $1 billion.

First American, which competes with Fidelity National Financial Inc, said pre-tax title margin for the quarter was 11.7 percent, its best result since 2005.

Title insurers guarantee that property owners have title to their property and can legally transfer it. Many lenders now require property buyers to have this insurance before extending loans, to protect them from claims by prior owners.

"Given first-half results and a strong order pipeline, we are on track to deliver on our goal of an 8 to 10 percent title margin for the full year 2012," Chief Executive Dennis Gilmore said in a statement.

Direct title open orders were up 36 percent compared with last year at 411,200 orders for the quarter ended June 30.

On Monday, Fidelity National's second-quarter results handily beat estimates, boosted by strong margins at its core title insurance segment and contribution from its restaurant holdings unit.

First American shares, which have gained more than 30 percent since the start of this year, closed at $16.66 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.