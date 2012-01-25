* Q4 EPS cont ops $0.70 vs est $0.69
* Sees 2012 EPS at $$2.65-$2.70
* Q4 merchandise sale up 21 pct
Jan 25 First Cash Financial Services Inc's
fourth-quarter earnings narrowly beat analysts'
expectations, helped by higher merchandise sales and pawn loan
fees, and the company forecast strong earnings for 2012.
The pawn and payday lender sees its full-year earnings from
continuing operations to be in the range of $2.65 to $2.70 per
share, an increase of 18 percent to 20 percent over 2011.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income from
continuing operations of $21.5 million, or 70 cents per share,
up from $17.8 million, or 56 cents, last year.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 69
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First Cash merchandise sales rose 21 percent to $101.4
million, while pawn loan fees were up 6 percent at $31.1
million.
First Cash also acquired a chain of 29 pawn stores in Mexico
on Jan. 10 for $46.7 million, and had said the deal would be
accretive to its earnings this year.
Shares of the Arlington, Texas-based company closed at
$37.59 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.