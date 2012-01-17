Jan 17 Pawn and payday lender First Cash
Financial Services Inc said it expects quarterly
earnings to be slightly above analyst estimates, and also
initiated full-year 2012 guidance.
The Arlington, Texas-based company forecast fourth-quarter
earnings of 70 cents a share versus analysts' estimate of 69
cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First Cash guided 2012 earnings in the range $2.65 to $2.70
per share.
Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $2.69 a share.
First Cash also acquired a chain of 29 pawn stores in Mexico
on Jan. 10 for $46.7 million, and expects the deal to be
accretive to its earnings this year.
"For fiscal 2011, a total of 82 new store locations were
opened or acquired," the company said in a statement.
It had earlier expected to add 85 to 90 pawn stores for the
full year, of which about 70 were expected to be in Mexico. [ID:
nL3E7LJ1I5]
Shares of the company closed at $35.80 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.