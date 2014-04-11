By Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, April 11
NEW YORK, April 11 First Choice Emergency Room
has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG
to prepare an initial public offering that could come
in the second quarter of this year, people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
First Choice, the largest freestanding emergency room
network in Texas and backed by private equity firm Sterling
Partners, is the latest in a string of private equity-owned
healthcare services companies looking to go public this year.
Representatives for First Choice, Sterling Partners and
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
First Choice, founded in 2002 and headquartered in
Lewisville, Texas, had around $100 million of revenues in 2012.
It offers emergency medical services for adult and pediatric
patients, and has locations in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth,
Austin and Colorado Springs.
The company, which competes against traditional hospital
emergency rooms, says its facilities are equipped to serve both
major and minor emergency needs, and its business model helps
cut down on patient wait times.
Sterling, which made an investment in First Choice in 2011,
focuses on investing growth capital in small and mid-market
companies in education, healthcare, and business services
industries.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing
by Grant McCool)