BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
April 30 Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private equity firm KKR, bought the remaining 30 percent stake in payment processor OmniPay from FEXCO.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
First Data has had an equity investment in OmniPay, a provider of card and electronic payment processing services to merchant acquiring banks, since 2002 and took a majority stake in August 2006.
FEXCO users will continue to have uninterrupted access to OmniPay platform, First Data said in a statement.
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.