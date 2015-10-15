Oct 15 Shares in First Data Corp rose 2.6 percent in their debut on Thursday, valuing the payment processor at $14.42 billion in the largest initial public offering this year.

The company raised $2.56 billion by selling 160 million shares at $16 each, below the indicated range of $18 to $20. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)