Aug 1 Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private equity firm KKR, reported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by lower expenses and growth in its largest segment.

Second-quarter net loss fell to $157.4 million, from a loss of $175.8 million a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue fell marginally to $2.68 billion due to a $92 million decline in debit network fees, the company said.

First Data's retail and alliance services segment revenue rose 8 percent to $914 million.