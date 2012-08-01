BRIEF-Dream Global REIT reports acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
* Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
Aug 1 Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private equity firm KKR, reported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by lower expenses and growth in its largest segment.
Second-quarter net loss fell to $157.4 million, from a loss of $175.8 million a year earlier.
Consolidated revenue fell marginally to $2.68 billion due to a $92 million decline in debit network fees, the company said.
First Data's retail and alliance services segment revenue rose 8 percent to $914 million.
* Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
* Hilton announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock