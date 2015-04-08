April 7 Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP
and Corsair Capital are in talks to acquire a major stake
in First Eagle Investment Management, valuing the company at
around $4 billion, including debt, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The negotiations with First Eagle's owner, buyout firm TA
Associates, are expected to continue for weeks and a deal is not
certain, the people said on Tuesday.
First Eagle could not be reached. Representatives for
Blackstone, Corsair and TA declined to comment.
TA took a minority stake in New York-based First Eagle,
which had $100 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31,
in 2007.
In 2013, TA hired Bank of America to explore selling its
stake, which is around 25 percent, Reuters exclusively reported
at the time.
The majority of First Eagle is owned by the family of John
Arnhold, First Eagle's chairman and chief investment officer. It
could not be determined what percentage of the family's stake
would be part of the deal.
First Eagle has seven mutual funds with $75.2 billion in
assets under management, according to Morningstar. While four of
the funds with a five-year track record have returned within the
top quartile of their peers, only one of those funds, the First
Eagle Gold Fund, has placed in the top quartile for the past one
and three years.
