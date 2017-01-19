Jan 19 FirstEnergy Corp said on Thursday
it would sell four gas-generating plants in Pennsylvania and
portion of a Virginia hydroelectric power station to a unit of
LS Power Equity
Partners III LP for about $925 million.
The power stations, owned by FirstEnergy's units, have a
total capacity of 1,572 megawatts (MW).
Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy's move comes as it shifts its
focus to more regulated markets by selling or deactivating
assets in highly competitive and less regulated markets.
FirstEnergy will own or control a total generating capacity
of about 15,380 MW upon the closing of the deal.
