Oct 16 FirstEnergy Corp :

* Statement from FirstEnergy

* Learned on Wednesday, that second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited with one Akron-area employee of co during stay in northeast Ohio

* Says a second employee has self-identified as possibly having contact

* Says these two employees do not have direct contact with FirstEnergy's customers

* Says the first employee was notified by the center for disease control

* Immediately requested the employees remain home from work, with pay, through the incubation period for the virus, which is up to 21 days

* Says company will provide employees with access to medical information, respond to any employee questions and concerns