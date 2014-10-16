Oct 16 FirstEnergy Corp :
* Statement from FirstEnergy
* Learned on Wednesday, that second nurse diagnosed with
Ebola visited with one Akron-area employee of co during stay in
northeast Ohio
* Says a second employee has self-identified as possibly
having contact
* Says these two employees do not have direct contact with
FirstEnergy's customers
* Says the first employee was notified by the center for
disease control
* Immediately requested the employees remain home from work,
with pay, through the incubation period for the virus, which is
up to 21 days
* Says company will provide employees with access to medical
information, respond to any employee questions and concerns
