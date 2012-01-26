* Says closure to affect 529 employees
* Says to take $244 mln charge in Q4
* Sees closure reducing 2011 earnings by $0.38/shr
Jan 26 FirstEnergy will retire six
coal-fired power plants by September as the U.S. environmental
regulator tightens regulations, and the diversified energy
company said it will take a related charge.
The company expects to incur charges of $244 million related
to the closure in the fourth quarter, and sees 2011 earnings
reduced by 38 cents a share.
Analysts on average are expecting the company to report
full-year earnings of $3.38, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
FirstEnergy also said it expects to incur costs of about $6
million in 2012 to prepare the plants for closing.
The closing of plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland
will cut production by about 10 percent and affect 529
employees.
The recently finalized U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency's Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) formulate
stringent standards for power plants' emission of mercury and
other toxic air pollutants.
"Additional investments to implement MATS and other
environmental rules would make these older plants even less
likely to be dispatched under market rules... it was necessary
to retire the plants rather than continue operations," President
James Lash said in a statement.
Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy, which has six million
customers, runs about 64 percent of its plants on coal.
The company said it is finalising MATS compliance plans for
its remaining coal-fired units.
