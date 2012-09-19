(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say FirstEnergy expects to lay off 200 employees, not will lay off)

Sept 19 FirstEnergy Corp said it expects to lay off 200 employees as customer load growth slows and power prices remain weak.

The power producer said it also expects further workforce reductions throughout 2013.