(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say FirstEnergy expects
to lay off 200 employees, not will lay off)
Sept 19 FirstEnergy Corp said it expects
to lay off 200 employees as customer load growth slows and power
prices remain weak.
The power producer said it also expects further workforce
reductions throughout 2013.
