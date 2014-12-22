Dec 22 Firstextile AG :

* Sells 'VARPUM' and strengthens operational focus on its core business

* Will spin-off its retail brand "VARPUM" by end of 2014

* Company will concentrate on its core competence as one of leading manufacturers of high-end yarn-dyed fabrics in Chinese market

* As part of spin-off, Jiangsu Fanbai Men's Apparel Co., Ltd., that is fully owned by Jiangyin Firstextile Co., Ltd and operates "VARPUM" stores, will be sold to Fred Yang at fair market price of 11.9 million renminbi, or about 1.6 million euros ($1.96 million)

* Spinning-off 'VARPUM' brand will not have a relevant impact on revenue and earnings situation - neither in 2014, nor in future