Aug 26 Firstfarms A/S : * Says H1 turnover DKK 39.0 million * Says Q2 EBIT DKK 3.6 million versus DKK 4.8 million * Says maintains the 2014 expectations of an EBIT result of DKK 17-22 million * Says Q2 pre-tax profit DKK 1.6 million versus DKK 3.2 million * Says Q2 net profit DKK 1.5 million versus DKK 3.1 million * Source text for Eikon: * Further company coverage