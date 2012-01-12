LONDON Jan 12 British transport operator Firstgroup said its cash generation for the full year would be lower than first thought because the tough economic climate had prevented it from selling as many of its businesses as planned.

Firstgroup, which operates rail and bus services in Britain and owns the Greyhound coach company in the U.S., now expects to generate net cash of between 100 million and 115 million pounds ($153.5 - $176.58 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it had been affected by "fewer disposals as a result of the economic and regulatory climate affecting the realisation of appropriate value and timing."

Firstgroup's overall trading in the third quarter of its financial year was in line with its own expectations, it added.

Firstgroup shares closed at 326.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at about 1.57 billion pounds.