* Seeks to block govt signing contract with FirstGroup
* Virgin says has been denied "clarity"
* Says procurement process ignores risk of FirstGroup bid
LONDON, Aug 28 Richard Branson's Virgin Trains
group launched legal proceedings against the British government
on Tuesday in a last-ditch bid to prevent a rival bidder from
signing the contract for the West Coast railway train operating
franchise.
The government had earlier rejected a plea by the
billionaire businessman to rethink the bidding process which
awarded the rail contract to FirstGroup for around 6
billion pounds ($9.5 billion), sparking a bitter row.
"We have tried for three weeks to get clarity over the
Department for Transport's decision and to have a number of key
questions answered," Virgin said in a statement. "On each
occasion we have been refused information.
"We are left with no choice but to commence court
proceedings as we believe the procurement process has ignored
the substantial risks to taxpayers and customers of delivering
FirstGroup's bid over the course of the franchise."
Branson's Virgin Trains, a joint venture between Virgin
Group and Stagecoach, had run the services between
London and north west England and Scotland for 15 years but lost
out in the contract extension bid earlier this month.
The tycoon attacked the decision as "insanity" and said the
Department for Transport's (DfT) decision needed to be reviewed
because FirstGroup's numbers did not stack up.
He even offered to run the service on a not-for-profit basis
for a few months beyond the handover date on Dec. 9 to allow
time for a review. Virgin and even some customers have suggested
that the cash-strapped government accepted the highest offer
without questioning whether the financial terms made sense.
"The current process is geared to selecting the highest risk
bid and needs to be independently audited to prevent a repeat of
former franchise failures," Virgin said.
FirstGroup has said the department's process was rigorous,
detailed and fair, with bids thoroughly tested.
"There has been no complaint about the process, which was
carefully described in advance, until Virgin Rail Group had lost
commercially," it said.
The DfT said earlier on Tuesday that there would be no delay
in handing the west coast rail franchise over to FirstGroup,
although Virgin believes a legal challenge will prevent the
contract from being signed. A spokesman for the department
declined to comment on the legal challenge.
Branson is backed by more than 150,000 people, who have
signed an e-petition urging the government to reconsider the
franchise award.
FirstGroup expects the route, which has annual revenue of
around 900 million pounds, to generate sales growth of 10.4
percent and margins of roughly 5 percent over the life of the
contract.