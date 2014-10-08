LONDON Oct 8 Transport company FirstGroup
guided towards a stronger second half of the year and
said it did not expect its medium term targets to be hindered by
the loss of a contract to run a rail service in Scotland.
The company, which operates bus services in the U.S. and
rail and bus services in Britain, on Wednesday said it remained
confident that its financial performance would improve over the
six months to the end of March after "variable" conditions over
the last six months.
Stronger second-half profits would be driven by the seasonal
nature of its First Student business, which runs yellow school
buses in the United States.
The loss of the Scottish rail contract, ScotRail, which it
has operated since 2004, would not affect the company's medium
term targets, FirstGroup said.
FirstGroup also lost out on a contract to run rail services
on the Thameslink network in England in May, a line it had been
operating.
It said it remained in talks with the British government's
transport department about a potential direct award, that is one
without a competitive process, to continue to operate First
Great Western, another rail line in England.
FirstGroup is due to announce its half-year results on Nov.
5.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)