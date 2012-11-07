* Holds half-year dividend at 7.62 pence/shr
* Says UK must change risk, economic forecasts for rail bids
* H1 pretax profit 48.7 mln stg vs 84.5 mln stg
* Shares down 4.1 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Nov 7 Britain's FirstGroup froze
its six-month dividend on Wednesday after the government's
withdrawal of a major rail contract, raising the prospect of a
lower full-year payout.
The bus and rail operator said it had held the dividend at
7.62 pence after the British government last month tore up a
deal to award it the West Coast main-line franchise after flaws
were found in the bidding process.
FirstGroup chief executive Tim O'Toole said he was in talks
with the government over recouping bidding expenses and other
costs incurred as the company prepared to roll out the service
linking London and Scotland after it was told it had won the
bid.
Some analysts said FirstGroup may cut its full-year payout
to shareholders and push for a rights issue next year to raise
money.
"The dividend will definitely be cut; and FirstGroup will
have a tricky decision to take regarding debt reduction, further
asset sales and a rights issue," said Liberum analyst Peter
Hyde.
The government froze the award of the West Coast line, a
jewel in the crown of the UK rail network, and other rail
franchise competitions after the Department for Transport (DfT)
said flaws had been uncovered in its handling of bids.
Incumbent West Coast main line operator Virgin Trains, a
venture between Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Stagecoach
, will continue running the service for a further nine to
13 months from December, while the DfT plans a competition for
an interim agreement.
"We still have an incomplete explanation from government,
who clearly need to make adjustments to the mechanism they use
to asses risk and changes to macroeconomic conditions between
bids," O'Toole said on Wednesday.
"I don't think the franchising model is completely broken
and it is not something that needs months and months of work to
fix."
FirstGroup said its underlying pretax profit fell 42
percent to 48.7 million pounds ($77.83 million) in the six
months to the end of September. That was due to an expected fall
in profit at its bus unit, which it is restructuring, and the
end of some subsidies received by its rail business.
It was also hit by higher fuel costs and the absence of a
one-off exceptional gain made this time last year on its UK bus
pension scheme.
The company said debt has risen by 244 million pounds to
2.08 billion pounds since April.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 3.25 billion pounds.
Shares in FirstGroup, which have fallen 40 percent this
year, largely because of the West Coast rail fiasco, were 4.1
percent lower at 197.3 pence by 1013 GMT.