LONDON, June 10 British transport company
FirstGroup reported a 13 percent rise in annual profit
and guided that improvements in its U.S and UK bus services
would "largely offset" the impact of its shrinking UK rail
business.
FirstGroup's UK rail business suffered a heavy blow last
year when it failed to win new contracts to keep running
services on First ScotRail and First Capital Connect, and also
lost out on bids for new contracts.
The company posted an adjusted operating profit of 303.6
million pounds ($468 million) for the 12 months ended March 31,
in line with analyst forecasts and up from the 268 million
pounds it made in the same period last year.
For the coming year, FirstGroup said there would be a
"substantially lower contribution" from its UK rail business but
that improvements in First Student, which runs yellow school
buses in the U.S, and its regional UK bus businesses would
almost make up for it.
Analysts expect the company to post operating profit of 298
million pounds for the current financial year, according to a
Thomson Reuters consensus forecast.
FirstGroup also said group Finance Director Chris Surch had
quit the company for personal reasons and the company had
started the search for his replacement. His notice period runs
until Jan. 8, the company added. ($1 = 0.6485 pounds)
