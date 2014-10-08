* Dutch Abellio wins 10-year contract in Scotland
* Award is a blow for current operator FirstGroup
* FirstGroup shares fall as much as 7.5 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 8 Dutch-owned company Abellio Group
has won a 6 billion pound ($9.7 billion) contract to run rail
services in Scotland for the next 10 years, replacing
Scottish-based FirstGroup which has recently missed out
on a number of contracts.
The ScotRail award expands the reach of Abellio, the
international arm of state-owned Dutch rail company NS, in
Britain. Several other British rail contracts are in the hands
of international companies.
Shares in FirstGroup, based in the Scottish city of
Aberdeen, fell as much as 7.5 percent before paring losses to
trade down 3.1 percent at 111.5 pence at 1130 GMT.
The loss of the ScotRail contract comes after FirstGroup was
beaten in a competition to continue running rail services on
the Thameslink network in southern England in May, and follows
its unsuccessful bid to win the Essex Thameside contract in
eastern England in June.
Abellio's new contract, which the Scottish government said
was worth up to 6 billion pounds, is to run services between
Scotland's major towns and cities from April 2015. It includes a
break clause if the company does not meet its obligations over
the first five years.
"We look forward to delivering significant new benefits for
passengers under the next franchise," Abellio Chief Executive
Jeff Hoogesteger said in a statement.
Abellio's winning bid included promises to introduce free
Wi-Fi for passengers on all trains, add almost a quarter more
carriages across the network and cut fares for the unemployed.
The Dutch company is already involved in running the
Northern Rail and Abellio Greater Anglia franchises in England.
EUROPEAN OPERATORS MOVE IN
A number of European rail operators have moved into Britain
since privatisation almost two decades ago.
As well as Abellio, French company Keolis, 70 percent owned
by France's state-owned rail company SNCF and Deutsche
Bahn, through its Arriva international arm, are
involved in running rail franchises in parts of Britain.
Failing to win rail contracts has undermined shares in
FirstGroup. Since losing the Thameslink contract in May, the
company's stock has lost as much as 21 percent, wiping up to 340
million pounds from its market capitalisation.
"In financial terms, the impact is not too great, but this
does not help sentiment," Investec analyst John Lawson said in a
note, retaining his "buy" recommendation but saying that he
would put his target price of 115 pence per share under review.
Across the remainder of its rail business in Britain,
FirstGroup said it remained in talks with the British
government's transport department about an agreement to continue
to operate a rail line in western England.
The company, which also operates Greyhound and yellow school
bus services in the U.S. and bus services in Britain, said the
loss of the ScotRail contract did not alter its medium term
targets and first-half trading was in line with management
expectations.
(1 US dollar = 0.6219 British pound)
