* Dutch Abellio wins 10-year contract in Scotland

* Award is a blow for current operator FirstGroup

* FirstGroup shares fall as much as 7.5 pct (Recasts, adds background, details)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Oct 8 Dutch-owned company Abellio Group has won a 6 billion pound ($9.7 billion) contract to run rail services in Scotland for the next 10 years, replacing Scottish-based FirstGroup which has recently missed out on a number of contracts.

The ScotRail award expands the reach of Abellio, the international arm of state-owned Dutch rail company NS, in Britain. Several other British rail contracts are in the hands of international companies.

Shares in FirstGroup, based in the Scottish city of Aberdeen, fell as much as 7.5 percent before paring losses to trade down 3.1 percent at 111.5 pence at 1130 GMT.

The loss of the ScotRail contract comes after FirstGroup was beaten in a competition to continue running rail services on the Thameslink network in southern England in May, and follows its unsuccessful bid to win the Essex Thameside contract in eastern England in June.

Abellio's new contract, which the Scottish government said was worth up to 6 billion pounds, is to run services between Scotland's major towns and cities from April 2015. It includes a break clause if the company does not meet its obligations over the first five years.

"We look forward to delivering significant new benefits for passengers under the next franchise," Abellio Chief Executive Jeff Hoogesteger said in a statement.

Abellio's winning bid included promises to introduce free Wi-Fi for passengers on all trains, add almost a quarter more carriages across the network and cut fares for the unemployed.

The Dutch company is already involved in running the Northern Rail and Abellio Greater Anglia franchises in England.

EUROPEAN OPERATORS MOVE IN

A number of European rail operators have moved into Britain since privatisation almost two decades ago.

As well as Abellio, French company Keolis, 70 percent owned by France's state-owned rail company SNCF and Deutsche Bahn, through its Arriva international arm, are involved in running rail franchises in parts of Britain.

Failing to win rail contracts has undermined shares in FirstGroup. Since losing the Thameslink contract in May, the company's stock has lost as much as 21 percent, wiping up to 340 million pounds from its market capitalisation.

"In financial terms, the impact is not too great, but this does not help sentiment," Investec analyst John Lawson said in a note, retaining his "buy" recommendation but saying that he would put his target price of 115 pence per share under review.

Across the remainder of its rail business in Britain, FirstGroup said it remained in talks with the British government's transport department about an agreement to continue to operate a rail line in western England.

The company, which also operates Greyhound and yellow school bus services in the U.S. and bus services in Britain, said the loss of the ScotRail contract did not alter its medium term targets and first-half trading was in line with management expectations. (1 US dollar = 0.6219 British pound) (Editing by Keith Weir)