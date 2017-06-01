June 1 FirstGroup on Thursday warned of
mixed trading ahead citing uncertainty in Britain, sending
shares in the British transport company lower despite posting a
23 percent jump in annual profit.
Shares in FirstGroup, which runs trains including the Great
Western Railway in Britain and school buses in the United
States, fell as much as 10 percent to lead the losers among FTSE
mid-cap shares.
Profit before tax rose 23 percent to 207 million pounds
($266 million) on revenue up 8.3 percent to 5.65 billion pounds.
However, the company warned that it faced mixed trading
conditions marked by steady progress in North America but
economic uncertainty in Britain.
FirstGroup shares were down 6.5 percent at 140.1 pence at
0804 GMT.
($1 = 0.7769 pounds)
