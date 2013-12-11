By Kate Holton and Chris Vellacott
LONDON Dec 11 U.S. activist investor Sandell
Asset Management demanded British transport operator FirstGroup
split off its U.S. business, which owns the yellow
school buses that operate across the country, in order to invest
in its domestic arm.
The hedge fund's public attack caps a torrid year for
FirstGroup, the leading transport operator in Britain and North
America that handles more than 2.5 billion passengers a year.
In May the company had to raise 615 million pounds ($1.0
billion) to avoid its credit rating being cut to "junk" and
scrapped its final dividend to fund investment.
Sandell, which owns just over 3.0 percent of FirstGroup,
wrote to the directors urging them to spin off and list the U.S.
business on the stock market.
It also called for the group, which was hit last year by the
loss of a lucrative deal to run Britain's West Coast Main Line
railway, to sell the Greyhound bus service that transports 18
million passengers across America each year.
Sandell said on Wednesday a break-up would enable FirstGroup
to fund a much-needed investment programme in its British bus
business and to bid from a position of strength when the next
round of rail franchises come up for tender.
Sandell said his proposed U.S.-listed group would have an
equity value of $2.4 billion even after supporting $2 billion of
debt, the Telegraph newspaper reported on its website. Sandell
also told the paper that Greyhound could fetch $840 million to
850 million, including debts, as it was "ideal for a private
equity buyer". ()
"We have been getting calls from other shareholders who
really like our plan," Sandell told the Telegraph, "There's
nobody who has said it's a bad plan, they're just trying to
understand it."
FirstGroup rejected the proposal, saying it contained
structural flaws and inaccuracies.
Analysts said it was too soon to sell the U.S. business,
with the American economy still recovering and many of those who
used FirstGroup's U.S. buses yet to feel any improvement in
their fortunes.
"You would want to sell against a backdrop of a strong U.S.
economy, not an improving one," Shore Capital analyst Martin
Brown said, adding that until then most shareholders would want
the British business to remain part of a larger group as it also
recovers.
"FirstGroup is suffering a similar fate to National Express
earlier in the year," another of FirstGroup's ten largest
shareholders told Reuters. "(National Express) were pressurised
to do a break up by another U.S. hedge fund, Elliott. Clearly
U.S. investors think there is some value to be shaken out of
these businesses."
In that instance, National Express stood firm, before
Elliott Advisors sold down half of its near 20 percent stake.
TORRID YEAR
FirstGroup has struggled to reduce its borrowings, much of
which were incurred by the 1.9 billion pound acquisition of U.S.
bus business Laidlaw in 2007. The group had said at the time
that it would consider selling the Greyhound service, but never
did as potential buyers disappeared during the subsequent
financial crisis.
At the same time, FirstGroup maintained an aggressive
dividend policy, which it had to scrap in May this year to fund
a capital programme to drive growth, margins and returns.
Shares in the Scottish group have fallen 75 percent since
the Laidlaw deal in February 2007.
According to Thomson Reuters data, FirstGroup had a net debt
to core earnings ratio of 2.8 percent in 2013, higher than the
industry average of 2.1 percent which includes Stagecoach
, National Express and Go-Ahead.
FirstGroup said its objectives to improve growth and return
cash, would in the long run offer superior value for
shareholders compared with alternative proposals, which it said
it had considered.
Shares in the group were up 5.6 percent in afternoon trading
on Wednesday, valuing it at around 1.5 billion pounds.
Shore Capital's Brown also noted that investors would want
to wait and see what incoming chairman, John McFarlane, would do
with the company when he replaces Martin Gilbert in January, who
is stepping down after 27 years.