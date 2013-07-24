Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
DUBAI, July 24 First Gulf Bank : * First Gulf Bank Q2 net profit 1.17 billion dirhams, up 15 percent -
statement * Q2 revenue 2 billion dirhams - statement * Q2 fees and commissions 460 million dirhams, up 34 percent
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.