DUBAI Jan 30 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank PJSC : * First Gulf Bank 2012 net profit 4.15 billion dirhams versus 3.71

billion dirhams in 2011 * First Gulf Bank Q4 net profit 1.15 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion

dirhams in q4/11 * First Gulf Bank board recommends cash dividend of 0.83 dirhams per share * Analysts forecast average profit of 1.02 billion dirhams in Reuters poll