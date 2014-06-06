By Chris Taylor
| NEW YORK, June 6
NEW YORK, June 6 It's graduation season, and for
the newly minted members of the country's workforce, it is a
supremely scary moment: Time to get that very first job out of
college.
As part of Reuters' continuing series, which accompanies the
nation's monthly jobs reports, we asked some of the country's
top achievers about their first gigs.
And not just anyone: we turned to this year's commencement
speakers. In other words, those Americans distinguished enough
to have been asked by universities to impart their wisdom to
graduating classes.
Here's how they got started.
Name: Bob Schieffer
Anchor, CBS News' "Face the Nation"
First job: College-radio news reporter
Commencement speaker at Saint Anselm College
"I was a sophomore at Texas Christian University in Fort
Worth, and I was paid $1 an hour to work in the news department
of the little radio station there. For the first hour of
overtime you made 90 cents, and for the second you made 80
cents, so the joke was if you worked for 11 hours, you had to
give them a dime.
"I actually started my journalism career as 'Bob Shafer,'
because the station manager's wife couldn't pronounce
'Schieffer.' We would listen to police radios, and if there was
a wreck or a robbery, we would race to the scene in a truck and
do a live report. It was quite a technological achievement back
then.
"I was only 20 at the time, and I remember there was once a
shooting at a place in Fort Worth called The Penguin Club. Since
you had be 21 to enter, the cop at the door wouldn't even let me
in. I may have been the first reporter ever carded at a gangland
murder.
"The police beat is the best possible training for anything.
As a reporter you're walking in to the very worst moment in
someone's life, with almost every story you cover. If you can
ask a mother about losing her son in a car wreck, it's pretty
easy to ask Washington politicians questions."
Name: Richard Blanco
Poet and storyteller
First job: Bodega worker
Commencement speaker at University of Rhode Island
"I was about 12 when I started working at my uncle's bodega
in Miami, because my grandmother wanted me to lose weight and
keep busy. She said she wanted to 'make a man out of me,' and
put me to work.
"It was a really terrible job at first. Dealing with the
dumpster, crushing boxes, stocking shelves, baking bread and
making sausage. You name it, I learned how to do it. And it was
all for around $50 a week. I guess child labor laws didn't apply
back then.
"But it actually ended up being the most amazing experience.
Since it was in the heart of the Cuban community, I basically
learned how to be Cuban there. I had to interact with people,
and get to the know all the regular customers, many of whom
became great friends in my life.
"I worked there over the summer, through high school and the
early days of college, all the way until age 21. So it became a
big part of my childhood, and my upcoming memoir too. It was at
that grocery store that I fell in love with my heritage and my
culture."
Name: Rachel Martin
Host, National Public Radio
First job: Clothing saleswoman
Commencement speaker at University of Puget Sound
"I worked at a mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at a now-defunct
older women's clothing store called Seifert's. I was only 16,
but it said on my badge I was a 'fashion consultant,' and I
thought that was really awesome.
"The Grand Teton Mall was brand new at the time, and it was
a big deal. We'd never even had a mall before. I was by far the
youngest person on staff, in a heavily Mormon community. I was
definitely the exception to the rule.
"But I was pretty good at it, actually. I sold an awful lot
of Pendleton plaid wool suits. I had a whole Rolodex full of
ladies who were interested, and when the new line came in, I
would call them up to tell them.
"Everybody should have to work in a job where they have to
deal with public. At any moment, you don't know who is going to
walk through the door and what mood they're going to be in. You
have to learn how to navigate that, and get along with a lot of
different personalities.
"To this day if I go into a store and the hangers are messy,
I need to place them an inch apart from each other, and
color-code them, too. If a clothing store is chaotic, it's very
disturbing to me."
