By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Dec 5 What was your first job ever?
That's the question Reuters has been asking top achievers
every month for more than a year now. From CEOs to Nobel Prize
winners, from baseball legends to world-famous authors, everyone
has a memorable story to tell about their first gig.
Another archetype with incredible first-job stories to tell:
music-industry superstars. Their imprint on the culture extends
far beyond singles and albums, as they often build business
empires along the way to stardom.
This month, to coincide with the nation's monthly jobs
report, Reuters talked to three musicians about their first jobs
- and how those jobs helped create the people they are today.
Sway Calloway
First Job: Carnival ticket salesman
"I grew up in Oakland, and there used to be mobile carnivals
that came to town. A friend's father hired us to sell books of
tickets, and told us to bring back $35 for each book. Anything
we made over that, we could keep.
"So we got smart and started breaking up ticket books into
smaller packages, selling them for more than they were worth. We
ended up making $60, $75, even $80 a book, and we did that the
whole summer. We made a lot of cash, more than I had ever been
exposed to.
"Of course, I just ended up going to the carnival and
spending most of it on hot dogs, cotton candy and carnival games
that were impossible to win. I also bought a pair of Puma track
spikes, which were the big thing when we were growing up.
"That job taught me to communicate with people from all
walks of life. The Bay Area is a diverse place - white, black,
south Asian, Latino, Persian - and I learned the courage and
confidence to go up and approach anyone. That helped me later
on, first in the music industry and then at MTV, where I talk to
everyone from President Obama to Kendrick Lamar."
Crooked I, of rap supergroup Slaughterhouse
First job: Wendy's burger-flipper
"I was only 14, living in Oklahoma, and I lied about my age.
My mom and I needed money, and I didn't have time to be turned
away because I was too young. So I filled out the application,
did the interview, faked a work permit and got started flipping
burgers on the grill.
"I got so good at it that I started running the whole thing.
At the time, I thought it was a reward, but looking back on it,
they were just cutting costs. Once the lunch rush was over, they
would just leave me there and let everyone else go home. I was
running the drive-thru, dropping the fries, doing everything.
"One thing I learned, sad to say, was about race relations.
This was in a real Bible-belt red state, and sometimes people
would come in and say 'I don't want that black kid making my
food.' That really stayed with me.
"But it was still a good experience, because it taught me
how to work hard and make a buck. I still go by Wendy's
sometimes and order a Frosty - and remember those days when I
was working my ass off."
Estelle
First Job: Video production intern
"Back then I wanted to be a music-video director. So when a
college friend said a production company in London was looking
for interns, I said 'I'll do it!' And I did, for two years. I
thought it would be a great place to understudy and figure out
how the whole industry worked.
"But really it was a lot of walking files and videotapes
around. I did get to shadow people doing graphics work, and edit
videos, and go on some shoots. It was for hardly any money
though, and living in London, that was a challenge. I even had
another part-time job at the same time.
"From that job I learned how to work hard, to anticipate
people's needs, and not be afraid to ask questions about what I
wanted to know. Don't expect anything, work at it and success
will come.
"Finally, one day I walked into a meeting and said, 'I don't
think I want to do this anymore.' And they actually encouraged
me with my music career because they thought I could be great at
it. They even gave me pointers.
"Most of all I remember how tired I was. And I'm still tired
today. It's no different."
