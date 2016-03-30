(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, March 30 In our monthly "First Jobs"
series we have talked to members of some exclusive clubs such as
Nobel Prize winners and Super Bowl champions. This time we
talked to those in perhaps the most exclusive club of all:
former heads of state.
Lofty beginnings? Hardly.
Kim Campbell, Former Prime Minister, Canada
Now: Founding Principal, Peter Lougheed Leadership College
at the University of Alberta
First job: Fish processor
"The summer after my first year of university, in 1965, I
traveled a thousand miles north of my hometown of Vancouver to
work at the Royal Fish Plant in Prince Rupert, British Columbia,
a job I got through a friend of my sister. I primarily worked on
the 'fish stick line,' which processed the smaller pieces of
halibut.
"I remember how big the fish were - sometimes weighing more
than 300 pounds - and how strong the person who made the initial
cuts had to be. An incredibly strong Scandinavian woman named
Helga did that job at our plant, which was unusual, as normally
a man did this. Nonetheless, she was paid less than a man would
have been, and even less than the man who assisted her by moving
the cut fish.
"As a student, I was ecstatic to be making the incredible
rate of $1.82 an hour. What a great education for a city girl
like me, whose fellow workers accepted me with warmth
notwithstanding my 'southern' ways. It was a wonderful
community, and the stunning view of Prince Rupert Harbor while I
was scrubbing the freezer racks (in my gumboots, overalls and
turban) is a memory that stays with me still."
Laura Chinchilla, Former President, Costa Rica
Now: Fellow, Georgetown University's Institute of Politics
and Public Service
First job: Bookseller
"I worked at the most important bookstore in San Jose,
called Universal. This was around Christmas time, and I sold and
packed Christmas books. I became a real expert in packing
things.
"I will always remember that job because it allowed me to
travel by myself through Central America. At the time many
nations were at war, so my parents didn't really agree with the
idea.
"But I told my parents, 'I'm 18, and you're not going to
stop me.' I didn't tell them about all my adventures, though - I
was interrogated by the Honduran military, and was sexually
harassed in Nicaragua. And when eventually I ran out of money, I
came back home."
Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Prime Minister, Sweden
Now: Chair, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative
First job: Onion seller
"I had all sorts of jobs from a young age. At 15, I had two
part-time jobs: One selling books in my neighborhood during the
Christmas holidays, and the other packaging sticky tape in a
factory.
"Later on I worked selling seeds and onions. Besides earning
some pocket money, these early jobs gave me a real appreciation
of all the hard work that underpin our modern societies. I
actually had the pleasure visiting that same seed-and-onion
company some 30 years later, while traveling through Sweden as
Prime Minister."
Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister, Australia
Now: President, Asia Society Policy Institute
First job: Raising chickens
"When I was about 9 years old, my mum bought me a dozen
chickens and some feed, and told me to raise them into egg
layers. We lived on a farm near a little town called Eumundi
(population 200) in rural Australia. I endured a major fox
attack which took out three of my best egg-layers. But with the
remaining ones, I got to sell about 4 dozen eggs each week, at 4
shillings a dozen, with loyal customers in town.
"What did I learn? Keep your customers happy. And be alert
to external shocks, like foxes. A bit like the Global Financial
Crisis after I became Prime Minister.
"A couple of years later, mum got me a summer holiday job
packing groceries in Nambour (population 8,000). What I hated
most was carrying boxes and bags to customers cars. They were
bloody heavy for a 12-year-old.
"One old lady in her eighties was a regular customer each
month. But she bought in bulk. Ten pounds of sugar, ten pounds
of flour, ten pounds of rice, several bunches of bananas.
Result: Taking all that half a mile down the road, at pace, to
make sure the old dear didn't miss her train. For which I was
rewarded with - a free banana! I hated bananas."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Andrew Hay)