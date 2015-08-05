(In last section, adds Katie Couric's current position)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Aug 5 It takes a special kind of
person to be a morning-show host.
Not just the kind of person who can get up at 3 or 4 a.m.
every day, but someone with a personality that the rest of
America doesn't mind seeing when they are tired, grumpy and have
not yet had a first cup of coffee.
It is easy to forget the nation's morning-show mainstays
were regular folks once. As the latest installment of Reuters'
monthly First Jobs series, we asked a few top morning hosts
about how they started their glittering careers.
Savannah Guthrie, Today Show
First job: Busing tables
"It was at a Greek restaurant in Tucson called Acropolis
Gyro, and I was only 14 years old. I got paid $1 an hour to bus
tables, and since I didn't even have a driver's license at the
time, my dad had to drop me off in his truck.
"I learned a lot about Greek food, like spanakopita and
moussaka. I always had to explain what a gyro was to people: 'A
60/40 combination of beef and lamb, roasted and served on a pita
with tzatziki.' See, I still remember.
"Once I started gossiping with my dad about what was
happening at work, and he said, 'Savannah, that is called office
politics, and if you are smart, you will stay out of it.' At the
time I didn't know what he was talking about. Now I know exactly
what he meant.
"That job catapulted me into another one three doors down at
Cookie Incredible, where I gained 20 pounds eating raw cookie
dough. But it all started in that little Greek restaurant."
Rosanna Scotto, Good Day NY
First job: Chyron operator
"My first job out of college was working for WTBS
Superstation, which was at the same location as CNN. We used to
call it the 'Ted Turner School of Broadcasting'.
"When you see words scrolling across a TV screen, that is
being run by someone called the 'chyron operator,' and that is
what I was doing. I was okay with names, but with sports scores,
I had a real problem. I couldn't decipher the different teams, I
was doing it on the fly while the show was in progress, and I
was screwing up left and right. I felt so bad for the
sportscaster. Whenever I see him, I still apologize profusely.
"This was in Atlanta in 1980, and at that time and in that
place, blond-haired and blue-eyed people ruled the world. There
I was with dark hair and dark eyes, coming from Brooklyn, and I
stuck out like a sore thumb. I even tried to pick up a southern
drawl, just to fit in."
Matt Lauer, Today Show
First job: Clothing salesman
"My first real job was working for a men's clothing store in
Greenwich, Connecticut, called Richard's Men's Store. It's still
there today. I first went in to ask them to sponsor our
rec-league basketball team, and eventually they gave me a job as
a stockboy and junior clothing salesman.
"It was fabulous. First, because I liked clothing, so that
was cool. Second, because as a salesman, it forces you to make
an instant connection with the people walking through the door.
You have to strike up a conversation, not be overbearing, and
figure out how to forge chemistry with a complete stranger.
Honestly that skill has helped me my whole life, and with my
career.
"They paid me $2.50 an hour, which I probably spent on old
45 records, because I was really into music at the time. I also
used it to try to go on dates with girls who didn't want to go
out with me."
Steve Edwards, Good Day LA
First job: Drummer
"I was in high school, playing drums in a band, and got
hired by a small hotel in the Catskill Mountains. We were
supposed to be their house band for the summer.
"We had a fantasy of what it would be like: Seeing lots of
beautiful young girls, eating wonderful food, hanging out and
just being cool musicians. It lasted three weeks. I don't
remember if they fired us, or if we quit.
"In those days there were some famous hotels in the
Catskills, but this one was really third-tier. We slept in the
same tiny room with all our instruments. We ate leftovers or
rejected food from the dining room.
"We wanted to meet girls, but it turned out the average age
of our audience was about 87. At 7:30 we would play waltzes and
other slow songs, by 8:15 we would switch to rock-and-roll, and
by 8:30 the place emptied out. Each night we went to bed
earlier."
Katie Couric, former host, Today Show; currently Global News
Anchor, Yahoo
First job: Camp counselor
"My first paid job, after my senior year of high school, was
as a summer camp counselor at Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind
near Washington, D.C. My sister, brother and I were all
counselors at this camp. We came from a pretty 'Leave It To
Beaver' upbringing, and my mom wanted us to be socially
conscious and help people who were less fortunate.
"It was a real cross-section of kids, from real affluent
backgrounds in Maryland and Virginia, to the poorest
neighborhoods of D.C. It taught me a lot about responsibility,
and how to make a fun summer for those kids. We did all sorts of
things you might not think of for the visually impaired, like
bowling, swimming - even forming a band. I played piano.
"I remember going to see a production of Peter Pan that my
sister produced, with an all-blind cast. I was so moved by it.
That camp was an extraordinary experience for me, which still
has a special place in my heart. It was also a lot of hard
work."
