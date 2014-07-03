(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, July 3 Since last fall, Reuters has
asked prominent achievers about the first job they ever had.
From Mia Hamm to Margaret Atwood, Bob Schieffer to Tavis Smiley,
they have shared their memories about the humble beginnings of
their careers.
This month we talk about some extraordinary American women.
They came from very different places and followed different
paths, but all ended up at places of impressive achievement.
Temple Grandin
Professor, Colorado State University; autism activist and
subject of HBO movie "Temple Grandin"
First job: Apprentice dressmaker
"I was 13 years old at the time, growing up in
Massachusetts, and my mother set it up so I would work for a
lady who did sewing out of her house. She was a freelance
dressmaker, in her 50s at the time. I was actually pretty good
at helping her, since I had played with a toy sewing machine
ever since the fourth grade.
"Originally I was just a volunteer, but she liked me so much
she started paying me a little something. Eventually, I made
enough money to buy myself two hideous striped shirts. My mother
really hated them, and 'accidentally' lost them in the laundry.
"My next job was cleaning horse stalls while I studied at
Hampshire Country School in New Hampshire. I had to clean eight
stalls every day, and take the horses out and feed them. I
basically ran the horse barn, and I was very proud of that. It
was such hard work, and I had to be very responsible at a young
age.
"That's something kids aren't learning today: The discipline
of having a job, and doing it well."
Sallie Krawcheck
Chair, Ellevate Asset Management and Ellevate Network
First job: File clerk
"My dad is a sole practitioner lawyer in Charleston, South
Carolina. Starting in the fourth grade, I would spend my entire
day in a small, windowless filing room, doing things like
alphabetizing and putting labels on folders. It was all for 25
cents an hour: 'One shiny round quarter,' as my dad used to say.
"One of the main benefits was that I got to have lunch with
dad every day. I grew up in a family of four kids, with only 3
years and 11 months between us all. To get alone time with my
dad in that environment was a big deal.
"Just last summer I visited his office, and saw that same
damn file room with my same damn handwriting on them. At one
point I said, 'Seriously, dad? When are you really going to need
files from 1972?'
"We were of pretty modest means, and one day our family's
water heater broke. So I used the money I made from filing - and
babysitting, for $1 an hour - and lent it to them to fix the
water heater, probably a couple hundred bucks. I don't even
remember if I charged them interest.
"I always describe myself as working harder than anybody I
know, and I guess it started in the fourth grade. I got up
early, I didn't complain - I just did it."
Ivanka Trump
Executive Vice of Development & Acquisitions, The Trump
Organization
First job: Construction-site intern
"I was around 16, and I shadowed the foreman one summer
during the construction of Trump World Tower. I would go to the
job site every day in my boots, my jeans and my hardhat. It was
a great learning experience for me, and I got to understand
everything from the vocabulary of construction to all the
logistics involved. But I'm sure I added absolutely no value.
"At the time, it was the largest residential building in the
world, at 93 stories high. I remember climbing up the tower
crane, overlooking all of Manhattan. It was an unbelievable
thing.
"My father realizes that everything is best learned from the
ground up. Great builders are always on-site, spending time in
the actual building. It's the only way to do it.
"One of the great things about being young is being able to
try a lot of different things, and learning what you really
don't want to do. That can be a very valuable experience, too.
But for me, that first internship was amazing, and contributed
to why I'm so passionate about real estate now.
"At the time I'm sure I thought I was doing a really great
job. In retrospect I was probably more of a hindrance, though. I
really should have been paying them."
