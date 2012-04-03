* Cash and share deal values Silvermex at C$0.60/shr
TORONTO, April 3 Silver miner First Majestic
said on Tuesday that it will take over Silvermex
Resources in a friendly deal that values the smaller
company at C$175.4 million ($176.57 million).
The deal comes as First Majestic, which is focused on
becoming a senior silver producer, looks to add a fourth
producing mine to its portfolio of silver assets in Mexico.
Silvermex shareholders will get 0.0355 of a First Majestic
share plus C$0.0001 in cash per common share in the deal, values
Silvermex at 60 Canadian cents a share, First Majestic said.
Shares of Silvermex, which were halted at C$0.45 ahead of
the news, rose 26.67 percent to C$0.57 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. First Majestic fell 2.07 percent to C$16.56
amid a broad drop in the silver mining stocks.
The prize for First Majestic will be Silvermex's La Guitarra
mine, located some 30 kilometers (18 miles) southwest of Mexico
City. Silvermex expects the mine to produce some 500,000 ounces
of silver and 5,000 ounces of gold in 2012.
First Majestic, which produced 7.2 million ounces of silver
in 2011, owns three producing mines in Mexico and is set to
start output at its Del Toro mine in Zacatecas later this year.
The deal is backed by both boards, with Silvermex board
members and senior officers holding some 21 percent of
outstanding shares in the company. The deal requires 66 2/3
percent shareholder approval.
BMO Capital Markets is advising First Majestic on the deal,
while GMP Securities is financial advisor for Silvermex.