May 15 Canada's First Majestic Silver Corp
cut its 2013 capital expenditure by 16 percent
due to a decline in silver prices and warned it could make
further cuts later in the year.
The company also reported a modest rise in first-quarter
profit on higher production. Net income rose to $26.5 million,
or 23 cents per basic share, during January-March from $26.4
million, or 25 cents per basic share, a year earlier.
The company had 11 percent more outstanding shares in the
first quarter compared with a year earlier.
Silver prices fell 7.8 percent to average $30.08 per
ounce during January-March.