* To cut qtly dividend to 8 cents per share

* Starts a public offering of $450 mln

* Says move to raise money to complete acquisition of some HSBC branches

* Shares down 3 percent

Dec 6 First Niagara Financial Group Inc said it will cut its quarterly dividend by half as it looks to raise capital levels following its acquisition of HSBC's U.S. branches.

The payout cut -- First Niagara's first ever -- will preserve about $110 million in capital during 2012, the company said in a statement.

The company will pay a cash dividend of 8 cents a share from the next quarter.

First Niagara also started a public offering of $450 million of it common stock and said it would use a part of the proceeds to complete its $1 billion purchase of HSBC's branches.

The acquisition, announced in July, has turned Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara into one of the largest regional banks in the New York region.

The company also said it expects to grant underwriters an over-allotment option of $33.75 million of shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co will be the lead underwriter for the offering, the size of which is about 17 percent of First Niagara's market value.

The company, which provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses, also said it plans to commence public offerings worth $650 million of preferred stock and notes in the near future.

Shares of Nasdaq-listed First Niagara were trading down 3 percent at $8.65 in extended trade on Tuesday.