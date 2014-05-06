BRIEF-USA Truck appoints Jason Bates as Chief Financial Officer
* USA truck appoints Jason Bates executive vice president and chief financial officer
May 6 Two workers at First Nickel Inc's Lockerby Mine have died in an accident underground at the Sudbury, Ontario operation, the company said on Tuesday.
First Nickel said both workers were drillers, employed by Taurus Drilling Services. All underground work has been suspended. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by David Gregorio)
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp - appointment of Miles Nagamatsu as chief financial officer of corporation, effective immediately