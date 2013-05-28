BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG May 28 First Pacific Co Ltd said it plans to raise up to HK$3.92 billion ($505 million) though a rights issue and use the proceeds to finance potential acquisitions, to strengthen its balance sheet, and for general corporate purposes.
The Hong Kong-listed conglomerate, which invests in telecommunications, infrastructure and consumer food products, plans to issue up to 491.04 million rights shares on the basis of one rights share for every 8 existing shares held, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.
The rights shares will be issued at HK$8.10 apiece, representing a 29.6 percent discount to the previous close.
($1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
