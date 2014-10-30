Oct 30 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported lower third-quarter earnings on Thursday due in part to lower copper and nickel production.

The company, which primarily mines copper but also produces nickel and gold, said earnings fell to $121.2 million, or 21 cents a share, in the three months through September, from $143 million, or 24 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)