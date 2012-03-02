March 2 Canada's First Quantum Minerals
said it has settled its agreement with Congo claim
dispute with Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp (ENRC)
.
The agreement, announced in January, under which ENRC will
pay $1.25 billion to First Quantum, closes the chapter on a
long-running dispute over ownership of the Kolwezi project in
the Democratic Reupublic of Congo.
First Quantum said all disputes between it, ENRC, the DR
Congo government, the International Finance Corp and the
Industrial Development Corp have been settled.
The Canadian miner has also disposed of claims and assets of
the Kolwezi project, the Frontier and Lonshi mines and related
exploration interests located in the Katanga province of the DR
Congo.
The dispute began with ENRC's controversial acquisition of
the disputed Kolwezi project, a move that led to repeated
reports of internal disagreements and prompted several directors
to quit.
First Quantum launched legal claims against ENRC after it
bought the expropriated asset in 2010. The dispute had been
expected to go to trial after a court upheld First Quantum's $2
billion damage claim in September.