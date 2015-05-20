May 20 Canadian-based copper miner First Quantum Minerals said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to C$1.44 billion ($1.18 billion) in a share issue.

The funds will be used to advance and expand existing production facilities, reduce debt and make acquisitions, the company said in a statement.

RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs Canada are leading the syndicate of underwriters on the offer.

($1 = 1.2191 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)