JOHANNESBURG, March 5 FirstRand expects loan growth to slow to between 7 and 9 percent in the second half and has set aside higher provisions due to the weakening credit environment, the chief executive of South Africa's second-largest bank said on Tuesday.

Sizwe Nxasana said FirstRand had set aside over 500 million rand ($55 million) in additional provisions, on top of the 800 million it set aside in June 2012.

"That's in anticipation of a tightening credit environment and a slowing environment where customers are going to find it a bit more difficult despite the fact that interest rates went down even further," he told Reuters.

"Customers' indebtedness is still a big issue."

Nxasana said the bank tightened up credit scoring on unsecured lending in the mass market last year, and is now becoming more vigilant with the middle-income market.

