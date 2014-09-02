Sept 2 FirstRand Ltd :

* Trading statement in respect of the year ended June 30, 2014

* Heps for next period to be reported on are expected, with a reasonable degree of certainty, to differ by at least 20 pct from those of previous corresponding reporting period.

* Sees FY headline EPS basic (IFRS) to increase by 21-23 percent