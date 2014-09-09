BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Firstrand Ltd :
* FY normalised earnings of R18,663 million, an increase of 21 pct year-on-year
* Declared a gross cash dividend totalling 174 cents per ordinary share
* FY normalised EPS 331.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago