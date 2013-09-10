Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's FirstRand posted a 20 percent jump in full-year earnings on Tuesday, propelled by strong growth in loan income and earnings from fees and commissions.
FirstRand, Africa's second-largest lender by value, said diluted normalised earnings per share, which exclude certain one-time items, came in at 271.8 cents in the year to end-June, from 225.8 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiubUC) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.