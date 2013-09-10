JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's FirstRand posted a 20 percent jump in full-year earnings on Tuesday, propelled by strong growth in loan income and earnings from fees and commissions.

FirstRand, Africa's second-largest lender by value, said diluted normalised earnings per share, which exclude certain one-time items, came in at 271.8 cents in the year to end-June, from 225.8 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)