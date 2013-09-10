JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's FirstRand chief executive said on Tuesday the bank had lent more than 200 million rand ($20 million) to troubled construction firm First Strut.

"It really depends on the whole liquidation process," CEO Sizwe Nxasana said when asked how much of that money FirstRand expected to recoup. ($1 = 9.9795 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)