* FY Headline EPS 226.9 cents vs 179.4 cents

* Net interest income R21.9 bln vs R17.4 bln

* Shares up 31 pct this year (Adds CEO and analyst quotes, details)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 FirstRand's push to sell high interest loans to lower income customers fuelled a 26 percent rise in annual profit, although South Africa's No.2 bank said it was setting aside more money to cover bad loans as the economy deteriorates.

South African banks - dominated by heavyweights Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa Group and Nedbank - are ramping up high margin loans to offset weak demand for credit elsewhere.

"They are gaining market share from their peers, that is pretty positive, their retail business is doing phenomenally well," said Faizal Moolla, an analyst at Avior Research, who has an "outperform" rating on FirstRand.

"They have been growing their unsecured lending pretty aggressively and that would have contributed to the increase in the impairment ratio, but overall a very good performance."

South Africa's second-largest bank has been courting retail customers from rivals through an aggressive media campaign. It added 1.3 million new accounts in the year to end-June.

Its biggest drivers of full-year earnings were its retail arm and vehicle finance unit, both of which booked double-digit profit growth.

Some analysts and investors caution that the rise in unsecured loans - which are not backed by collateral and are therefore more profitable - could backfire on banks.

Central bank data on Tuesday showed that South African household debt totalled a staggering 76.3 percent of disposable income in the second quarter.

FirstRand said impairments, which include provisions for future bad debts, jumped 34 percent 5.07 billion rand ($622 million).

Chief Executive Sizwe Nxasana told Reuters the bank was hiking bad loan provisions in anticipation of a deteriorating economic environment.

"The increase in impairments is just an indication the economy is still not growing," he said in an interview.

Nxasana told an investment conference last month the fast growth in unsecured lending, particularly among lower-income consumers, was a concern for the industry.

AFRICA EXPANSION

FirstRand has been looking to increase its presence around Africa, where it is dwarfed by Standard Bank, Africa's top lender by assets.

The bank is also on the prowl for acquisitions across the continent, with the latest being a $91 million purchase of a 75 percent stake in Merchant Bank Ghana, announced last month.

Nxasana said FirstRand was still scouring Nigeria for an acquisition and that RMB, its investment banking arm, had received an approval in principle to establish operations in Africa's most populous nation.

FirstRand posted a 26 percent rise in diluted headline earnings per share, which exclude certain one-time items, to 226.9 cents in the year to end-June.

A Reuters poll of 17 analysts expected the earnings to come in 20 percent stronger at 216 cents.

Net interest income, the measure of a bank's earnings from loans, climbed 21 percent to 24.87 billion rand. Non-interest revenue came in marginally higher at 24.97 billion rand from 23.84 billion.

FirstRand's shares have risen 31 percent so far this year, bring its price earnings ratio to 11.43 times, above its three main competitors.

The shares were little changed at 27.21 rand at 1022 GMT. ($1 = 8.1512 South African rand) (Editing by David Dolan and Hugh Lawson)