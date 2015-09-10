* Low business confidence hits demand for corporate loans

* Rising rates, high personal debt weigh on consumers

* Shares drop nearly 3 percent (Adds CEO comment, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 FirstRand will not match this year's 13 percent rise in annual profit in 2016 due to weaker demand for loans from businesses, the South African bank's CEO said on Thursday.

Lending to companies has become the mainstay for banks in Africa's most advanced economy, as lenders retreat from the high margin but risky business of giving personal unsecured loans.

But an electricity crisis at home and weaker commodity prices in nearby countries is tempering business and investment in southern Africa, curbing corporate credit growth.

Johan Burger, chief executive officer of FirstRand, Africa's biggest lender by market value, was frank about the impact of weak credit demand on the bottom line.

"It's fair to say we won't be able to keep growth rates at these levels in the next 12 months," Burger told Reuters. "Credit demand will slow down because business confidence is low and the consumer is getting under further financial stress."

Household debt stands at a dangerously high level of nearly 80 percent of disposable income and analysts fear it may worsen because the central bank has begun to increase interest rates.

Shares in FirstRand, trading at nearly 26 percent premium to peers with a forward price to earnings ratio of just over 12 times, dropped 2.67 percent to 50.70 rand by 1129 GMT.

The company reported a 13 percent rise in diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) in the year to the end of June to 381.4 cents as higher fee income helped offset muted lending growth.

That compares with a 382 cents estimate pencilled in by Thomson Reuters StarMine, which puts more weight on recent forecasts and those from historically accurate analysts. ($1 = 13.8499 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Clarke)