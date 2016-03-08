(Adds details, CEO comment)
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South Africa's biggest
lender by market value FirstRand Ltd is looking for
growth in developed economies in a strategic revamp prompted by
slowing growth and rising risks elsewhere in Africa, it said on
Tuesday.
The bank, which operates in Tanzania, Nigeria, Zambia and
Botswana among other African countries, is the latest company to
cast doubt on the continent's prospects. Last week South African
insurer MMI Holdings said it could exit some African
markets, while British bank Barclays Plc said it would
sell down its Africa business, a move that could mean the end of
its presence after more than a century on the continent.
FirstRand reported only a slight increase in half-year
profit on Tuesday as Africa, once at the heart of its expansion
plans, has been depressed by a slump in prices of oil and other
commodities - export mainstays of many economies - partly due to
a slowdown in leading consumer China.
"Given the elevated risks, given the impact of lower
commodity prices on many of these countries, we will become more
cautious in the speed deploying capital in those markets,"
FirstRand's Chief Executive Officer Johan Burger told Reuters on
the sidelines of the company results presentation.
Burger said FirstRand would instead invest in expanding its
fast-growing London-based car finance business, Motonovo
Finance, in the UK and Channel Islands.
FirstRand reported headline earnings of 185.4 cents per
share (EPS) in the six months to end-December, hardly growing as
the effects of weak consumption and investment spending at home
and the rest of Africa weighed.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South African
that strips out certain one-off items.
Shares in FirstRand were down 3 percent by 1240 GMT.
"The group's view is that over the medium term, developed
market dynamics represent an attractive risk/return profile for
shareholders," FirstRand said in its results filing.
Lending to companies had become the mainstay for banks in
South Africa as lenders retreated from the high margin but risky
business of giving personal unsecured loans.
But FirstRand said a slowing South African economy,
estimated to grow at less than 1 percent in 2016 due to drought
and the collapse in commodity prices, had tempered corporate
credit demand.
The bank's net interest income, the difference between what
banks charge borrowers and pay out to depositors, rose 9 percent
to 20.8 billion rand ($1.35 billion) in the six months through
December, with cross-border African business posting the slowest
rate of growth.
($1 = 15.3742 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)